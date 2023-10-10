Contests
Israelis in Tri-State mourn losses they’ve suffered after Hamas attack

Israelis who now call the Tri-State home were in shock after an attack by Hamas in Israel.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Israelis living in the Tri-State expressed shock at the losses they’ve suffered after the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

Nico Black, who served 20 years in the Israeli military, said the country wasn’t ready for an attack of the magnitude on Saturday.

Hamas militants stormed a border wall and attacked a music festival, killing hundreds and taking hostages with them.

“It is beyond horrifying for me to think about,” Black said. “My cousin hid with her two boys, who are 8 years old, in a panic room while her friends were slaughtered, gunned down, throats slit.”

Black said a friend of hers from high school, who was a police officer, was killed. Another friend survived the attack on the concert.

Zahava Cohen, an Israeli resident visiting family in Cincinnati, said the toll has been too much to bear.

“I have friends and family that have been wounded, kidnapped,” Cohen said. “My neighbor’s daughter was kidnapped.”

All Deroun served in the Israeli military and was born in Ukraine, but lived in Israel for 20 years. She said the strife she’s suffered from has been indescribable.

“I’m in constant worry just thinking about my loved one and my family,” Deroun said.

The attack and subsequent fighting have led to the largest loss of life in the conflict with over 1,000 dead and the toll continuing to climb.

