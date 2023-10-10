Contests
Man to register as sex offender after victimizing teens, woman in West Chester stores

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 80 days in and jail will have to register as a sex offender after investigators say he watched and photographed teens and spied on a woman in dressing rooms in West Chester stores.

Martin “Marty” Worley was charged in two voyeurism cases and pleaded guilty in August 2023.

According to court documents, Worley watched and photographed the two 17-year-olds inside a Target store at the Voice of America shopping center off of Cox and Tylersville roads.

He was also charged with spying on a woman in a dressing room in January at Walmart off Cincinnati-Dayton Road and I-75.

Two of his victims spoke in court Tuesday before Worley was sentenced.

“I think that we just believe that it’s past the point of him receiving help and there needs to be more done. So he’s not threatening other girls like me and her,” one of the victims said in court,

“I just agree with that. I think he deserves like justice should be served and he should get time in prison to serve what he’s done,” said another victim.

Worley’s attorney said his client was not in his right mindset when he spied on the teens.

“Marty recognized that he had a problem, judge. He sought counseling to correct it. That’s the situation he’s in now,” said lawyer Mike Allen.

Judge Courtney Caparella-Kraemer informed Worley that he would now have to register as a sex offender.

“These young ladies did not deserve to be victimized because of the help that you need, so that’s something that they have to worry about as young women with their whole lives in front of them, is someone watching me, someone filming me? They don’t deserve that,” Judge Caparella-Kraemer said.

Worley is set to report to jail Friday morning. Once he is released, he will serve 180 days under house arrest and the next three years on probation.

Judge Caparella-Kraemer told Worley he could not speak to any of the victims again or he would face further punishment.

He was also fined $1,000 and ordered to stay out of Walmart and Target.

In March, Worley spied on yet another woman in a dressing room at Kohl’s department store off Fields Ertel Road in Symmes Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Oct. 18 in Hamilton County Court, according to court records.

