NKY woman’s interrogation video revealed key details in a 60-year-old man’s murder

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An interrogation video of a Northern Kentucky woman played a key part in the convictions of those responsible for the murder of a 60-year-old grandfather, according to court documents.

Latoya Dale pleaded guilty on Monday to complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the death of Virgil Stewart. Stewart was shot to death while walking home from his job in Covington in Aug. 2022.

Zachary Holden, who shot Stewart, pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree robbery earlier this year.

According to court docs, Holden and Dale had planned to rob drug dealers, but Holden became frustrated when a dealer didn’t show. That’s when investigators said the two decided to rob the first person they came across, who was Stewart.

Dale said Stewart, who had seven grandchildren, was only carrying $6. She can be heard on the video telling Covington Police Detectives about Stewart’s shooting death.

“Did you know he was going to be killed that night,” a detective asked in the video.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Dale responded.

Detectives told Dale they knew she was at the 15th Street Bridge the night Stewart was shot and killed. They saw her on surveillance video footage.

“I don’t shoot nobody,” Dale said in the video. “I don’t do stuff like that. If you look at my rap sheet, I probably burglarized some stuff. I don’t hurt people.”

Kenton County prosecutors recommended a 20-year sentence for Dale. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

