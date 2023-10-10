Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NKY woman’s interrogation video revealed key details in a 60-year-old man’s murder

Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale(Provided/Kenton County Jail)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An interrogation video of a Northern Kentucky woman played a key part in the convictions of those responsible for the murder of a 60-year-old grandfather, according to court documents.

Latoya Dale pleaded guilty on Monday to complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the death of Virgil Stewart. Stewart was shot to death while walking home from his job in Covington in Aug. 2022.

Zachary Holden, who shot Stewart, pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree robbery earlier this year.

According to court docs, Holden and Dale had planned to rob drug dealers, but Holden became frustrated when a dealer didn’t show. That’s when investigators said the two decided to rob the first person they came across, who was Stewart.

Dale said Stewart, who had seven grandchildren, was only carrying $6. She can be heard on the video telling Covington Police Detectives about Stewart’s shooting death.

“Did you know he was going to be killed that night,” a detective asked in the video.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Dale responded.

Detectives told Dale they knew she was at the 15th Street Bridge the night Stewart was shot and killed. They saw her on surveillance video footage.

“I don’t shoot nobody,” Dale said in the video. “I don’t do stuff like that. If you look at my rap sheet, I probably burglarized some stuff. I don’t hurt people.”

Kenton County prosecutors recommended a 20-year sentence for Dale. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Virgil Stewart Case
Family, friends honor man killed while walking home from work in NKY
Daughter resolved to see through conviction of her father’s killers: ‘I’m not settling’
60-year-old walking home from work killed in Covington robbery

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after Saturday concert abruptly canceled
Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
A 15-year-old from Cleves, Ohio is in the hospital after a crash occurred in Greendale, In....
15-year-old driver seriously injured after car crash in Dearborn County, police say

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: 1,700 without power in Tri-State after crash takes down pole, police say
Colerain police were asking for help locating Jameel Griffin, 11, of Colerain on Monday, Oct....
Missing 11-year-old returns home, police say
Police lights
Body of 44-year-old woman found in Bond Hill, police say
Kelsey McLean says the driver hit her son, Kemarion, after he jumped out of the back of his...
Mother says 3-year-old on life support following pedestrian strike in West Price Hill