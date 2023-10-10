Power outages down to 251 after Forest Park crash takes down pole, leaving thousands in dark

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Less than 300 Duke Energy customers remain without power in western Hamilton County early Tuesday after a car crash took down a utility pole, leaving thousands in the dark for hours Monday night.

More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in multiple communities when the vehicle either hit the pole or its guide wire, causing it to snap and fall near the intersection of West Sharon Road and Southland Road in Forest Park, police say.

The outage affected homes and businesses in Forest Park, Springdale, Greenhills, Glendale and Woodlawn. Some communities such as Glendale put up temporary stop signs to help with traffic control.

As of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, 251 customers are still without power along Southland Road between Northland Boulevard and West Sharon Road, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Most of them, 195, are on the northeast corner of the intersection of Southland Road and West Sharon Road.

Duke Energy’s website says all power should be restored by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Hundreds remain without power in Forest Park early Tuesday, according to Duke Energy's website. Power is expected to be fully restored by 8 a.m. (Duke Energy)

