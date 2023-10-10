Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Power outages down to 251 after Forest Park crash takes down pole, leaving thousands in dark

A car crash caused a utility pole in Forest Park to fall, taking out power for 4,000 people.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Less than 300 Duke Energy customers remain without power in western Hamilton County early Tuesday after a car crash took down a utility pole, leaving thousands in the dark for hours Monday night.

More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in multiple communities when the vehicle either hit the pole or its guide wire, causing it to snap and fall near the intersection of West Sharon Road and Southland Road in Forest Park, police say.

The outage affected homes and businesses in Forest Park, Springdale, Greenhills, Glendale and Woodlawn. Some communities such as Glendale put up temporary stop signs to help with traffic control.

As of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, 251 customers are still without power along Southland Road between Northland Boulevard and West Sharon Road, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Most of them, 195, are on the northeast corner of the intersection of Southland Road and West Sharon Road.

Duke Energy’s website says all power should be restored by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Hundreds remain without power in Forest Park early Tuesday, according to Duke Energy's website....
Hundreds remain without power in Forest Park early Tuesday, according to Duke Energy's website. Power is expected to be fully restored by 8 a.m.(Duke Energy)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 30s in most of...
Frost advisory for most of Tri-State Tuesday morning
One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a 3-vehicle accident occurred on...
1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after I-275 crash, police say
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 30s in most of...
Frost advisory for most of Tri-State Tuesday morning
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld faces prison time in sentencing Tuesday
Israelis who now live in the Tri-State say they are in shock after Hamas attacks Israel.
Israelis in Tri-State mourn losses they’ve suffered after Hamas attack
A store owner in Sycamore Township is dealing with the fallout of over $50,000 in shoes stolen...
Business owner’s ‘heart in pieces’ after thieves steal over $50,000 in shoes from store