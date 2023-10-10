Sentencing announced for former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld

Video from previous coverage above.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal corruption charges.

His prison sentence will be carried out at a minimum security federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky.

“Sittenfeld earned today’s prison sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “A jury of his peers reviewed the evidence against him and found him guilty. Now, he must be accountable for his actions. Not only did he break the law, but he also violated the public’s trust. Public service is just that: public service, not self-service.”

Sittenfeld was facing up to 10 years for a bribery conviction and up to 20 years for attempted extortion, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said last summer when Sittenfeld was convicted.

Upon his release, Sittenfeld will have one year of supervised release, the judge ordered.

BREAKING: Former Cincinnati councilman, PG Sittenfeld is sentenced to 16 months in prison on a conviction of bribery and attempted extortion. @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) October 10, 2023

“As a Cincinnati City Councilmember, Sittenfeld targeted, solicited contributions from, and then extorted a developer who Sittenfeld knew needed a deal with the city for a development project. Sittenfeld ultimately accepted $20,000 in bribe payments to his PAC from undercover FBI agents posing as corrupt businessmen working with the developer,” the government’s sentencing memo reads.

“This was not a single event, one-off deal, or momentary lapse in judgment. Sittenfeld’s actions were part of a broader strategy to use his position of power within local government and his prospects for higher office to extract financial contributions out of individuals who regularly conducted city business. In doing so, Sittenfeld made clear that his support for their city business was tied directly to their contributions to him. This is not faithful public service or even “politics as usual”—this is corruption.”

Federal prosecutors also note that he has not accepted any responsibility for his conduct pretrial, during the trial, or after the jury’s verdict.

Last week, Judge Cole ordered Sitteneld to pay a $20,000 forfeiture judgment upon sentencing Tuesday. So far, the judge has not indicated if he will send Sittenfeld to prison or give him probation.

Two recent high-profile public figures who were recently convicted of corruption charges - former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Matt Borges, former Ohio GOP party chairman - were both immediately taken into custody at their sentencing hearings.

Sittenfeld will immediately appeal his convictions after being sentenced, according to one of the exhibits attached to his sentencing memo.

His defense team has asked the judge to let him remain free pending his appeal.

He’s entitled, has no prior criminal record, and is not a flight risk, they wrote in a motion last week.

“Mr. Sittenfeld’s appeal will raise a substantial question under the Fifth Amendment....In short, Mr. Sittenfeld’s appeal presents at least two close legal issues that could lead to the Sixth Circuit to vacate his conviction,” it states.

Sittenfeld is one of three former Cincinnati council members arrested in 2020 and convicted on federal public corruption charges in a series of cases federal authorities launched in 2017.

When he was charged in November 2020, he was the front-runner in the mayor’s race and repeatedly received the most votes in council elections.

The first council person arrested in 2020 was Tamaya Dennard. She pleaded guilty to honest services fraud and already served her prison sentence.

Sittenfeld and fellow councilman Jeff Pastor were both indicted within days of each other.

In June, Pastor also pleaded guilty to honest wires fraud. He could face up to two years in prison but will seek probation and has agreed to a forfeiture of $15,000.

Before his trial during the summer of 2022, Sittenfeld rejected a plea deal that would have limited his punishment if found guilty from probation only to two years or less in prison, court records show.

Sittenfeld has insisted since the day he was indicted in November 2020 that all allegations were false.

But a jury found him guilty of the two public corruption charges in July 2022 following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He was indicted on six total charges. The jury acquitted him on four of them: two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

Earlier this year, Judge Cole rejected Sittenfeld’s request to throw out his convictions and get a new trial.

Sittenfeld failed to present “any persuasive arguments” supporting either motion, the judge wrote in his 26-page order.

Sittenfeld was accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting at 435 Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC), federal court records show.

Sittenfeld’s indictment says he solicited the money in exchange for his support to develop the Elm Street property, which former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with apartments and a restaurant.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys have repeatedly said his indictment actually proved he did not commit a quid pro quo.

He has always been pro-development, his actions are all perfectly legal and this is typical business conducted by politicians, according to his defense.

They included all that and more in his 72-page sentencing memo which included excerpts from several character letters written on his behalf to Judge Cole for the judge to consider Sittenfeld’s sentencing.

The letters are from a wide array of people including his wife and sister; former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory; current Cincinnati Councilman Reginald Harris; former chair of the Hamilton County Board of Elections Tim Burke and Montgomery Councilman Chris Dobrozsi and a neighbor who is a veteran captain of the U.S. Army, Phil Glotfelty.

Sittenfeld spends his days now caring for his two young sons while his wife works, according to his sentencing memo. He also helps out his widowed mother and wants to devote the time he has been spending assisting his legal team to pro bono legal work to help others.

A prison sentence would punish “Mr. Sittenfeld for going to trial to challenge the constitutionality of the indicted offenses as applied to his constitutionally protected campaigning and legislating,” his sentencing memo reads.

Due to his prior criminal history “and the unique nature of this case” his legal team is seeking a sentence of probation “with rigorous community service for a term of 2,000 hours and/or home confinement for one year.”

“Prior to Mr. Sittenfeld, it appears that no public official has ever been convicted of corruption charges on the basis of accepting publicly reported campaign donations, which resulted in no personal gain, where no express quid pro quo occurred,” his legal team wrote in his sentencing memo.

“By and large, public corruption cases fit a standard mold of a public official accepting undisclosed cash payments for personal gain that were expressly exchanged for political favors. Here, the charged conduct is a “single aberrant act of criminal behavior,” not only in Mr. Sittenfeld’s life, which has been devoted to helping others and public service but also when compared to other public corruption cases. That is just one of the many reasons that a sentence within the Guidelines range, presently calculated by Probation to be 41-51 months, is unjust in Mr. Sittenfeld’s case.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.