Thousands expected to attend event to show solidarity with Israel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community event to show solidarity with Israel is expected to bring thousands of people in attendance.

The event organized by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati starts at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Adath Israel Congregation on E. Galbraith Road.

Jewish Federation of Cincinnati CEO Danielle Minson says many people in the Tri-State have a personal connection to Israel and the events that have unfolded there in the past several days.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden confirmed at least 14 American citizens are among the hundreds of people killed in the attacks carried out by Hamas. Biden also said U.S. citizens are among the hostages captured.

“I think the thing that is the most horrifying for me about this is the brutal attacks from Hamas: killing innocent people, taking children, holding people hostage,” explained Minson. “It’s unfathomable. It’s just horrifying.”

More than 1,200 people have RSVP’d for Tuesday’s event.

“It’s for us to have a chance for us to be together, share some words, hear some stories, to mourn a little bit, and also to come out with hope and resiliency,” Minson said.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to speak at the event.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early. Anyone who cannot attend can still watch the event by clicking here.

