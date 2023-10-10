Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Western & Southern Open staying in Mason

The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is staying in Mason.
The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is staying in Mason.(@CincyTennis)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is staying in Mason.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on the tournament’s social media with a video featuring Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, winners of the 2023 tournament.

“Your wonderful tournament is staying in Cincinnati,” Djokovic says in the video.

“And it’s going to be bigger and better forever,” Gauff adds.

The Lindner Family Tennis Center will receive more than $200 million in investments to raise the tournament’s prestige on a global stage, Djokovic says in the video

The tournament also is expanding in 2025 with two weeks of competition in both the women’s and men’s matches.

Beemok Capital bought the rights to the Western & Southern Open in 2022 for around $250 million and mulled over moving to Charlotte in North Carolina.

The tournament has been located in the Cincinnati area for 124 years and drew more than 200,000 fans in August.

Next year marks the 125th year.

“Let’s go Cincinnati!” Djokovic says in the video

“Congratulations,” Gauff adds.

More details about how Warren County kept the tournament are expected to be discussed in a noon news conference at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Warren County Commissioner David Young will be there, along with a representative from Beemok Sports.

The Warren County Board of Commissioners announced in a news release Tuesday morning they adopted a resolution to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Beemok Sports, LLC, City of Mason, Mason Port Authority, and Warren County Port Authority.

They pledged “to support project development of a world-class tennis and other sports and entertainment facilities,” the news release says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a 3-vehicle accident occurred on...
1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after I-275 crash, police say
Power outages down to 251 after Forest Park crash takes down pole, leaving thousands in dark
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Cincinnati Public Library West End Branch
Cincinnati libraries ‘on front lines’ of homelessness
Ashlea Slayback
Woman gave cocaine to child multiple times, police say
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife Dr. Sarah Coyne arrive at the...
P.G. Sittenfeld: Feds seek prison time for former Cincinnati councilman in corruption case
Power outages down to 251 after Forest Park crash takes down pole, leaving thousands in dark