Western & Southern Open staying in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is staying in Mason.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on the tournament’s social media with a video featuring Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, winners of the 2023 tournament.

“Your wonderful tournament is staying in Cincinnati,” Djokovic says in the video.

“And it’s going to be bigger and better forever,” Gauff adds.

The Lindner Family Tennis Center will receive more than $200 million in investments to raise the tournament’s prestige on a global stage, Djokovic says in the video

The tournament also is expanding in 2025 with two weeks of competition in both the women’s and men’s matches.

Beemok Capital bought the rights to the Western & Southern Open in 2022 for around $250 million and mulled over moving to Charlotte in North Carolina.

The tournament has been located in the Cincinnati area for 124 years and drew more than 200,000 fans in August.

Next year marks the 125th year.

“Let’s go Cincinnati!” Djokovic says in the video

“Congratulations,” Gauff adds.

More details about how Warren County kept the tournament are expected to be discussed in a noon news conference at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Warren County Commissioner David Young will be there, along with a representative from Beemok Sports.

The Warren County Board of Commissioners announced in a news release Tuesday morning they adopted a resolution to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Beemok Sports, LLC, City of Mason, Mason Port Authority, and Warren County Port Authority.

They pledged “to support project development of a world-class tennis and other sports and entertainment facilities,” the news release says.

