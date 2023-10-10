Contests
Woman identified after body found in Bond Hill

By Brittany Harry
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The woman, whose body was found Sunday in Bond Hill, has been identified.

Shannon Ashcraft-Saylor, 44, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Cincinnati police said a 911 call was made on Sunday about a victim in the rear of a building near the 1600 block of Anita Place.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the initial call to the building and found the woman deceased.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office declared Ashcraft-Saylor’s death a homicide.

The CPD Homicide Unit is asking the public to call 513-352-3542 if they have any information.

