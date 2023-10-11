Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to prison
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery
Cincinnati police said a 911 call was made on Sunday about a victim in the rear of a building...
Woman identified after body found in Bond Hill

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22 as Blinken heads to Israel and US makes military moves
Andrew, Kimberly and Payton Slaymaker at Tom & Chee.
Local sandwich franchise launches new melt to raise funds for cancer
FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender North Carolinians file federal lawsuit challenging gender-affirming care ban for minors
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him