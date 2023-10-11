Cincinnatians gather to show solidarity for Israel

CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) - Community members from across the Tri-State gathered at a synagogue in Amberley Tuesday night to share messages and support for Israel.

The Israeli military says more than 1,000 people have been killed, including 155 soldiers, since the weekend attack by Hamas militants.

President Biden says at least 14 U.S. citizens were among those killed and that Americans are among those being held hostage in Gaza.

Tuesday night at Adath Israel synagogue, there was a show of solidarity for Israel and its people.

“I was on the phone with my youngest, I wasn’t at home at the time, and all I could hear was him begging for them not to take him because he’s too young. I’m begging you all mothers of all places in the world, help me find my sons and return them home.”

About 1,500 people were at the synagogue to hear messages, stand, pray, and sing. Each one was given a blue ribbon.

“I had a cousin whose neighbor’s house got hit by a rocket while he was in his dining room... saw it happen from his window,” said Aaron Binik-Thomas.

Many of those gathered spoke of the Holocaust as they referred to the attack on Israel.

“A lot of us were wiped out in the Holocaust. I have family that was wiped out in the Holocaust. If you would think about how many more Jews would be on this planet right now if 6,000,000 of us hadn’t died. We have a right to a state, to feel safe, to have a home base on this planet. There’s such a small amount of us yet there’s much of the world that hates us,” said Erica Cohen.

“The day when it started was the #1 worst day for killings of Jews since the Holocaust, we’re talking over 80 years, and that number on its own just speaks volumes,” Binik-Thomas said.

“My name is Zahava Rendler and I am a Holocaust survivor, and as an Israeli citizen, I can say this is the darkest time in our nation’s history.”

The last war between Israel and Gaza in 2021 stretched over 11 days and killed at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.

“I think in times like this people don’t know what to say to their Jewish friends,” Cohen said. “You don’t need to know the whole history of Israel, you don’t need to be a Middle Eastern history professor... just reaching out and saying, ‘Hey, I see you. I’m with you, I’m sorry. I don’t care what your politics are but the massacre that took place.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was at the synagogue and told those gathered that he and the entire community are behind Israel.

“I am not Jewish, but I am a human being,” Mayor Pureval said. “As mayor, I am the moral voice of the community and with that voice, I am here to say one very simple thing. The entire Cincinnati community stand with you and stands with Israel in this moment of crisis, we stand by you in solidarity.”

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati has ways you can help including donations to help Israel. The Federation says 100% of resources will be allocated for humanitarian efforts in Israel

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report