City to change ‘Harambe Memorial Bridge’ after rogue Google Maps update

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Any dreams of a Harambe memorial landmark in Mauldin have been dashed by city officials.

A new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 385 isn’t fully finished yet, but someone already named it Harambe Memorial Bridge on Google Maps.

Someone named Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge "Harambe Memorial Bridge" on Google Maps. (Google Earth)

A memorial for the Cincinnati Zoo’s western lowland gorilla is growing at the bridge, with framed pictures, stuffed monkeys, flowers, candles and artwork - along with some unusual additions like a cigarette and a Pabst Blue Ribbon can.

Harambe’s death, which was recorded on video, gained viral fame in 2016 when a zoo worker used lethal force to stop the gorilla after he grabbed a child that climbed into his enclosure.

City officials said the memorial will be removed as crews complete construction on the bridge and once an official name is chosen, a name change will be submitted to Google.

More than 2,000 submissions for the bridge’s name have been received, and officials said they are looking for a name that meets the following criteria:

Unique

Connected to Mauldin

Descriptive

Memorable/Catchy

Inclusive and Community-Focused

Non-controversial

Forward-looking

Official staff recommendations include Mauldin SkyWay, Mauldin Archway, Mauldin Highway Overpass, Mauldin Gateway Bridge, and Mauldin’s Palmetto Pathway. Officials said they are close to reaching a decision.

Mauldin City Council will discuss the issue at their next meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, which is open to the public.

