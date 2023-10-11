Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

City to change ‘Harambe Memorial Bridge’ after rogue Google Maps update

A memorial for Harambe set up on Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge over I-385, which has been...
A memorial for Harambe set up on Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge over I-385, which has been dubbed "Harambe Memorial Bridge" on Google Maps.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Any dreams of a Harambe memorial landmark in Mauldin have been dashed by city officials.

A new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 385 isn’t fully finished yet, but someone already named it Harambe Memorial Bridge on Google Maps.

Someone named Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge "Harambe Memorial Bridge" on Google Maps.
Someone named Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge "Harambe Memorial Bridge" on Google Maps.(Google Earth)

A memorial for the Cincinnati Zoo’s western lowland gorilla is growing at the bridge, with framed pictures, stuffed monkeys, flowers, candles and artwork - along with some unusual additions like a cigarette and a Pabst Blue Ribbon can.

Harambe’s death, which was recorded on video, gained viral fame in 2016 when a zoo worker used lethal force to stop the gorilla after he grabbed a child that climbed into his enclosure.

(WVLT)

City officials said the memorial will be removed as crews complete construction on the bridge and once an official name is chosen, a name change will be submitted to Google.

More than 2,000 submissions for the bridge’s name have been received, and officials said they are looking for a name that meets the following criteria:

  • Unique
  • Connected to Mauldin
  • Descriptive
  • Memorable/Catchy
  • Inclusive and Community-Focused
  • Non-controversial
  • Forward-looking

Official staff recommendations include Mauldin SkyWay, Mauldin Archway, Mauldin Highway Overpass, Mauldin Gateway Bridge, and Mauldin’s Palmetto Pathway. Officials said they are close to reaching a decision.

Mauldin City Council will discuss the issue at their next meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, which is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to prison
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Survivor of fatal heavy machinery accident in Hamilton still fighting for his life

Latest News

War in Israel
Man with Tri-State ties returns to Israel as reserve military solider
Police in Franklin released dash camera video from a chase that ended with the help of an armed...
WATCH: Police chase ends with homeowner holding suspect at gunpoint
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
The goal of the Warren County Veteran Intervention Program is to help rehabilitate veterans...
Second Chances: Program helping veterans get back on track