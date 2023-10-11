Contests
Colerain Township teen, left paralyzed after shooting, returns home to big surprise

A 14-year-old Colerain Township teen who was accidentally shot last spring returned home Wednesday to a big surprise.
By Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Carson West’s parents picked him up from the airport after he spent time in Atlanta recuperating from a severe spinal injury that left him paralyzed.

On April 1, 2022, when West was a 13-year-old student at St. James School in White Oak, he was found shot in his upper back in West Price Hill, according to police.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released, but police said West was accidentally shot by a friend.

West, now paralyzed, is wheelchair-bound.

Support for the teen has been widespread across White Oak and Colerain Township.

A wiffleball home run derby fundraiser was held over the summer and a GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $35,000 for the West family.

When he arrived home, dozens of people were lined up to greet him, signs were posted in his yard and an even bigger surprise awaited him inside.

The West’s entire home had been updated to become ADA-compliant and help the teen.

Two faith-based non-profits, The Help Squad Cincinnati and Iron Sharpens Iron, donated the materials and labor to transform the family’s dining room into a bedroom and the office into a bathroom so that West can live on the first floor of the house.

