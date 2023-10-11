Fire department holds smoke detector inspections for Fire Prevention Week
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fire department was out Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati checking smoke alarms as part of National Fire Prevention Week.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.