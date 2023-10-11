Contests
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery

The sheriff’s weapon was used in a robbery that left a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A gun belonging to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey that was stolen more than two years ago was found over the weekend after it was used in a robbery, the sheriff’s office announced Monday night.

The weapon was used in a robbery where someone punched a man in the head and shot him in the leg, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“He refused to cooperate and would not press charges,” it states.

Further details about the incident, including the time and location, as well as the address of the weekend traffic stop, were not released Monday.

The weapon is undergoing testing, but the sheriff’s office explained that spent shell casings were recovered at three different locations, not including the robbery.

“There is no information to date in those three instances as to who fired the weapon or under what circumstances,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The sheriff’s assigned county car was stolen from the driveway of her Columbia Tusculum home with her gun inside in June 2021.

Her vehicle was later found near Kings Run Drive and Winnestee Avenue in Winton Hills.

The gun, however, was not found.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday they will release more information when it becomes available.

