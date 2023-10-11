Ja’Marr Chase earns Player of the Week honors for record-setting day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase’s record-setting game on Sunday in Arizona has earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Chase hauled in 15 catches, a Bengals single-game record, for 192 yards and three touchdowns as Cincinnati went on to win 34-20 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to register at least 15 catches, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

At 23 years old, he also is the fourth player in league history under the age of 24 to record 15 receptions in a game.

Chase’s first touchdown of the game, which capped off an opening scoring drive for the Bengals, marked his 200th career reception in what was his 34th game. That tied him for the fourth-fewest games in NFL history to reach 200 catches.

Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Chase on a deep ball that went for a 63-yard touchdown. It marked Chase’s seventh career touchdown of 50 or more yards, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021 and the third most by a player under the age of 24 in NFL history.

It also was the Bengals’ longest touchdown from scrimmage since a 72-yard Chase reception in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign against Kansas City.

Combining his performance at Arizona with a stat line of 11 catches for a team-record 266 yards and three touchdowns in the 2021 game against the Chiefs, Chase is the first player in league history with multiple games of at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his first three career seasons.

This is Chase’s third career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

