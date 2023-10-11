Contests
Joe Burrow ‘feeling really good’ heading into Seahawks game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to be back to his normal self on Sunday and says his calf is holding up fine.

The star quarterback said, “Right now, I’m feeling really good,” when asked about the calf injury that hampered him through the first part of the season.

Burrow had his best game of the young season in the 34-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

He finished the game with 317 yards while completing 78% of his passes and three touchdowns. His performance earned him the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

Fans watching the game visibly saw the difference in his play from the previous four weeks.

Burrow was moving around the pocket and extending plays, which is a big part of what makes him such a lethal player.

He said Wednesday he has confidence in his ability to keep running around and extending plays heading into the Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Burrow and the Bengals kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

