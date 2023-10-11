Joe Burrow ‘feeling really good’ heading into Seahawks game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to be back to his normal self on Sunday and says his calf is holding up fine.

The star quarterback said, “Right now, I’m feeling really good,” when asked about the calf injury that hampered him through the first part of the season.

Burrow had his best game of the young season in the 34-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

He finished the game with 317 yards while completing 78% of his passes and three touchdowns. His performance earned him the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

Fans watching the game visibly saw the difference in his play from the previous four weeks.

Burrow was moving around the pocket and extending plays, which is a big part of what makes him such a lethal player.

He said Wednesday he has confidence in his ability to keep running around and extending plays heading into the Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Joe Burrow says “by far” closest he’s felt to 100 percent. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 11, 2023

Burrow and the Bengals kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.