Mt. Healthy High School evacuated due to threat, dispatch says

Mt. Healthy High School is being evacuated after a threat was made toward the school, Hamilton...
Mt. Healthy High School is being evacuated after a threat was made toward the school, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy High School was evacuated Wednesday after a threat was made toward the school, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Details are limited and it is unknown what the threat is.

Clark Montessori High School also received a threat Wednesday morning, but Cincinnati police said nothing was found.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

