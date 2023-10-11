Mt. Healthy High School evacuated due to threat, dispatch says
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy High School was evacuated Wednesday after a threat was made toward the school, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Details are limited and it is unknown what the threat is.
Clark Montessori High School also received a threat Wednesday morning, but Cincinnati police said nothing was found.
