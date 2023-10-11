Mt. Healthy High School evacuated due to threat, dispatch says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy High School was evacuated Wednesday after a threat was made toward the school, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Details are limited and it is unknown what the threat is.

Clark Montessori High School also received a threat Wednesday morning, but Cincinnati police said nothing was found.

