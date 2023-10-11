Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School cancels classes after ‘a bad prank’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School students will not resume classes on Wednesday after they were evacuated due to a threat, according to Mt. Healthy City School District.

The district said the threat could have been a swatting incident, but Mt. Healthy Police Chief Jerome Deidesheimer says it was “a bad prank.”

A 911 call came in around 10:45-11 this morning with a threat of possible gun violence at the school, Chief Deidesheimer told FOX19 NOW.

As a precaution, everyone in the school was evacuated and the district coordinated with parents on where to pick up students.

The individuals involved have been identified but due to the ongoing investigation, the chief cannot elaborate on the suspects at this time, he said.

No weapons were found at the school and no one was injured - “just kids playing on the phone,” he explained.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day, the district announced.

Chief Deidesheimer says those who were involved are being held accountable.

Clark Montessori High School also received a threat Wednesday morning, but Cincinnati police said nothing was found.

