New multi-purpose courts open up in Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After months of reconstruction, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission announced Tuesday an “early October treat” for the locals.

The Oakley Recreation Courts are officially open with two courts each for basketball, tennis and pickleball, a sport that has grown wildly popular over the past year.

The courts are located on top of the hill, behind the Oakley Recreation Center, which is currently still under construction.

According to the Cincinnati Recreation Center, the open space located next to the basketball courts will also be turned into a space to play pickleball and tennis.

Officials also say that they are working on a new concept called “Oakley Picklebar.”

People can find the new courts at 3900 Paxton Ave.

The new multi-use courts in Oakley officially opened on Tuesday. (Cincinnati Recreation Commission)

