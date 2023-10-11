The Ohio ballot explained: Everything you need to know for the November Election

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio and this year some counties are expecting a high voter turnout as residents get the opportunity to vote on two controversial issues: Abortion and marijuana.

This year, Ohioans will decide whether they want to establish the right to reproductive medical treatment, such as abortion, in the Ohio Constitution and if they want to enact Chapter 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code legalizing the use of recreational marijuana.

Abortion has been a heavily debated topic in the U.S. over the past years, especially in a split state like Ohio.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research, 48% of Ohioans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 47% said they think it should be illegal in all or most cases. The other 4% said they did not know.

While supporters of Issue 1 were successful in getting abortion on the ballot this year, they were not thrilled with the initiative’s summary that the Ohio Ballot Board adopted.

“At every turn, extremist politicians in Ohio are trying to take away our rights and mislead voters, and today was more of the same. It’s simple. Voting ‘yes’ on Issue 1 puts Ohioans back in charge of their families’ personal medical decisions and stops government from interfering. Voting ‘no’ hands your most personal family decisions over to the government,” Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights spokesperson Lauren Blauvelt said.

Opponents of Issue 1 claim the ballot initiative creates a danger to “the unborn, women and parents.”

In their argument, Senators Kristina Roegner and Michele Reynolds, and Rep. Melanie Miller say the amendment establishes abortion throughout all nine months, erases parental rights and eliminates basic health and safety protections for women.

“Vote Yes” and “Vote No” signs continue to flood neighborhoods and yards across Ohio, and as they do, the debate grows more intense.

If Issue 1 passes with a majority yes vote, the amendment will go into effect in December.

It will become an amendment in the Ohio Constitution

It will create legal protections for anyone who receives reproductive medical treatment, such as an abortion

It will prohibit the State from penalizing or prohibiting abortion before medical professionals determine the stage the unborn is in, unless the State proves they are using the least restrictive means

It will only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn is determined “viable” by the pregnant person’s physician if they not consider the abortion necessary to save the patient’s life or health

It will allow an unborn to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if the the physician determines the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.

It is important to note that Issue 1 in Ohio’s General Election is not the same as Issue 1 in the August Special Election.

While certain products with THC are already legal in Ohio, recreational marijuana users wanted to legalize more than just Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies.

Supporters of Issue 2 are looking to commercialize, regulate and tax cannabis.

If passed, Issue 2 will create and modify several rules in Chapter 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code.

It will establish the Division of Cannabis Control within the Department of Commerce, whose job will be to regulate, investigate, and penalize cannabis operators, testing labs, and individuals required to be licensed.

It will legalize and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home grow and use of cannabis for adults who are at least 21 years old.

It will establish the cannabis social equity and jobs program within the Department of Development, which will certify applicants based on social and economic disadvantage. Social disadvantage includes those in minority race or ethnic groups, people with disability status, gender, or long-term residence in an area of high unemployment. Those who are considered to be socially disadvantaged and qualify for the social equity and jobs programs will be preferred by the Division of Cannabis Control when issuing level III adult-use cannabis consumer and prohibit the Department of Development from releasing information from the application.

It will shield confidential information from the public.

It will prohibit local governments from limiting research, levying a tax or charge on operations, the owner or the property. It will also prohibit them from limiting adult use of cannabis.

It will prohibit people from driving under the influence of cannabis.

It will limit criminal liability for certain financial institutions that provide financial services to the legal use of cannabis, business or testing lab.

It will require the Division to have an agreement with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to create a program for cannabis addiction services.

It will create five funds in the state treasury: The adult-use tax fund, the cannabis social equity and jobs fund, the host community cannabis fund, the substance abuse and addiction fund, and the division of cannabis control and tax commissioner fund.

It will make the sale tax of adult cannabis by dispensaries 10% in addition to the usual sales taxes and require all the money from the 10% tax to be levied into the adult use tax fund and quarterly distributed in the following manner: 36% to social equity and jobs fund. 36% to the host community cannabis facilities fund. 25% to the substance abuse and addiction fund. 3% to the division of cannabis control and tax commission fund.



While supporters of Issue 2 say that the initiative will generate new tax revenue, expand access to marijuana with government oversight and put an end to the “Black Market,” opponents say it will not be helpful at all.

“Issue 2 is a bad plan that puts profits over people. It legalizes an addiction-for-profit industry at the expense of our families and poses substantial risks to the public health and safety of all Ohioans, especially children and adolescents, given marijuana’s high potential for abuse,” Senators Dr. Terry Johnson, Mark Romachuk, and Rep. William Seitz argued.

As of Oct. 1, 24 states have fully legalized cannabis use, while many remain in the middle, according to DISA Global Solutions, a third-party administrator that provides information regarding safety and compliance.

The polls will open as early as 8 a.m. on Oct. 11 and will close at 5 p.m.

For the full voting schedule, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

