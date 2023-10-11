Overturned semi closes WB Ohio 63 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - An overturned semi tractor-trailer has shut down westbound Ohio 63 in Monroe until further notice, police say.

The crash was reported between a dump truck and the semi on Ohio 63 at Lawton Avenue, just west of the Interstate 75 exit, at 8: 03 a.m. Wednesday, according to Monroe police dispatchers.

Neither driver was hurt, they say.

Westbound Ohio 63 is blocked at American Way while crews work to clean up the scene.

The closure will affect business on Lawton Avenue, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.