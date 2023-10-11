Contests
Pedestrian struck in Clermont County, driver flees scene

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene on Ohio 125 and Ohio 122 at 6:33 a.m., according to a Clermont County dispatch supervisor.

Air Care initially was called to respond but then told to stand down when his injuries were determined to be minor. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to get checked out, she said.

Both roads remain open, an OSP dispatcher says.

