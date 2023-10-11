Pedestrian struck in Clermont County, driver flees scene

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene on Ohio 125 and Ohio 122 at 6:33 a.m., according to a Clermont County dispatch supervisor.

Air Care initially was called to respond but then told to stand down when his injuries were determined to be minor. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to get checked out, she said.

Both roads remain open, an OSP dispatcher says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.