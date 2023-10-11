Contests
Pete Davidson’s Tri-State show postponed

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival...
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.(Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By Luann Gibbs
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The Pete Davidson show scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport has been postponed.

Davidson has been tapped as the host to kick off the new season of Saturday Night Live, which returns to NBC Saturday for its 49th season. 

Tickets for Davidson’s performances at MegaCorp will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, Nov. 14.

