Pete Davidson’s Tri-State show postponed

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The Pete Davidson show scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport has been postponed.

Davidson has been tapped as the host to kick off the new season of Saturday Night Live, which returns to NBC Saturday for its 49th season.

Tickets for Davidson’s performances at MegaCorp will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, Nov. 14.

