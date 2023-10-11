Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: Bomb threat at Clark Montessori High School

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emergency crews are at Clark Montessori High School after a threat was made toward the school.

According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a call referencing a bomb threat came in shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

In response to the threat, the police bomb dog is undergoing a search, Lt. Cunningham said.

The building has not been evacuated yet, he added. No other threat calls have been received.

FOX19 NOW will update this story shortly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to prison
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Cincinnati police said a 911 call was made on Sunday about a victim in the rear of a building...
Woman identified after body found in Bond Hill
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early...
Pedestrian struck in Clermont County, driver flees scene
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery
Around 1,500 people gathered at Adath Israel synagogue in Amberely Tuesday night in a show of...
Cincinnatians gather to show solidarity for Israel
Cold tonight with warmer weather ahead