Police: Bomb threat at Clark Montessori High School
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emergency crews are at Clark Montessori High School after a threat was made toward the school.
According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a call referencing a bomb threat came in shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
In response to the threat, the police bomb dog is undergoing a search, Lt. Cunningham said.
The building has not been evacuated yet, he added. No other threat calls have been received.
