Police: Bomb threat at Clark Montessori High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emergency crews are at Clark Montessori High School after a threat was made toward the school.

According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a call referencing a bomb threat came in shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

In response to the threat, the police bomb dog is undergoing a search, Lt. Cunningham said.

The building has not been evacuated yet, he added. No other threat calls have been received.

