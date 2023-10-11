Contests
Police update: Bomb threat lifted at Clark Montessori High School

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School activity has resumed at Clark Montessori High School after a threat was made toward the school, police confirm.

According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a call referencing a bomb threat came in shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

After conducting a police bomb dog search, authorities said that nothing was found on the premises.

Cincinnati Police will continue an ongoing investigation to locate the source of the threat call.

