Police update: Bomb threat lifted at Clark Montessori High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School activity has resumed at Clark Montessori High School after a threat was made toward the school, police confirm.

According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a call referencing a bomb threat came in shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

After conducting a police bomb dog search, authorities said that nothing was found on the premises.

Cincinnati Police will continue an ongoing investigation to locate the source of the threat call.

