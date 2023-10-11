Reds announce dates for Redsfest 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready Reds fans! The Bally Sports Redsfest is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

Festival-goers can get autographs, there are meet and greets with current and former players, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events, game-used memorabilia, and more.

Tickets for Redsfest go on sale Monday, Nov. 6.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets, according to Tuesday’s announcement

Hours for Redsfest are 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

More than 400 volunteers are needed each day for Redsfest.

Volunteers will receive a meal voucher, a $20 parking stipend, and a ticket voucher valid for two View Level tickets to a 2024 Reds game (Sunday - Thursday only based on availability, excluding Opening Day).

All proceeds from Redsfest benefit baseball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

