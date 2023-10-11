Contests
Reds announce dates for Redsfest 2023

Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, will take place at...
Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, will take place at the Duke Energy Convention Center.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready Reds fans! The Bally Sports Redsfest is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

Festival-goers can get autographs, there are meet and greets with current and former players, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events, game-used memorabilia, and more.

Tickets for Redsfest go on sale Monday, Nov. 6.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets, according to Tuesday’s announcement

Hours for Redsfest are 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

More than 400 volunteers are needed each day for Redsfest.

Volunteers will receive a meal voucher, a $20 parking stipend, and a ticket voucher valid for two View Level tickets to a 2024 Reds game (Sunday - Thursday only based on availability, excluding Opening Day).

All proceeds from Redsfest benefit baseball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

