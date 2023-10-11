Contests
UK basketball’s Blue-White game coming to NKY

Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari reacts during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari reacts during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Head coach John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team are bringing their Blue-White game to Northern Kentucky to help raise money for relief efforts.

The game will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

All ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $10-$25 and will be available to purchase online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Truist Arena box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

This will be the second straight that UK holds its annual Blue-White game away from Rupp Arena.

Last season, the Wildcats held the game in Pikeville after the town was devastated by floods that killed more than a dozen people during the summer.

It was during that game that a photo of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner went viral. The photo showed the coal miner coming straight from work to the game.

The photo caught Calipari’s attention.

