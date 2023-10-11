Warming up ahead of FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday night into Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be mainly dry and warmer after the cold morning.

Highs will be in the upper 60s with light, spotty rain possible in the evening. That rain will be more likely the further north you go.

Thursday will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Ahead of the cold front on Friday, it will be warm both Thursday and Friday.

That cold front will bring storm chances Friday evening through Saturday morning.

It is a First Alert Weather Day because the heavy rain and gusty winds could impact your plans.

It is the Queen Bee Half Marathon and 4 Mile race downtown beginning at 7:30 am and it is homecoming at UC with kickoff at noon.

Rainfall totals will be less than an inch. Light showers will be possible throughout the day on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Behind the cold front temperatures will drop to the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

