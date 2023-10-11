Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

WATCH: Police chase ends with homeowner holding suspect at gunpoint

Police in Franklin released dash camera video from a chase that ended with the help of an armed...
Police in Franklin released dash camera video from a chase that ended with the help of an armed resident.
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Franklin released dash camera video from a chase that ended with the help of an armed resident.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown breaks down the chase that ended with one person being arrested.

Police in Franklin released dash camera video from a chase that ended with the help of an armed resident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to prison
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Survivor of fatal heavy machinery accident in Hamilton still fighting for his life

Latest News

War in Israel
Man with Tri-State ties returns to Israel as reserve military solider
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
The goal of the Warren County Veteran Intervention Program is to help rehabilitate veterans...
Second Chances: Program helping veterans get back on track
Andrew, Kimberly and Payton Slaymaker at Tom & Chee.
Local sandwich franchise launches new melt to raise funds for cancer