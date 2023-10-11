Westwood shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a shooting in Westwood late Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting reported at 11:14 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue, said police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Shortly after, a 42-year-old man was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said.

The man who was shot was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Both victim and shooter have been identified and were interviewed as to what took place during the shooting incident. This investigation is currently ongoing,” he said.

