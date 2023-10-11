Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Westwood shooting under investigation

Cincinnati police said they are investigating a shooting at an apartmet complex on Harrison...
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a shooting at an apartmet complex on Harrison Avenue in Westwood late Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a shooting in Westwood late Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting reported at 11:14 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue, said police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Shortly after, a 42-year-old man was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said.

The man who was shot was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Both victim and shooter have been identified and were interviewed as to what took place during the shooting incident. This investigation is currently ongoing,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to prison
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery
Cincinnati police said a 911 call was made on Sunday about a victim in the rear of a building...
Woman identified after body found in Bond Hill

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, left, celebrates his touchdown against the...
Ja’Marr Chase earns Player of the Week honors for record-setting day
Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School students will not resume classes on Wednesday after they were...
Classes canceled for Mt. Healthy High School after evacuation
A roller coaster of temperatures in the tri-state over the next few days.
Tracking a big warm up ahead of storms Friday night and Saturday morning
The mother said the altercation involved another parent.
Mother says she was banned from school property after altercation