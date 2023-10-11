Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend

In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for hundreds of students. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fraternity party at the University of Southern California had a surprise guest for their DJ during parents weekend.

In a video shared on TikTok, Will Ferrell can be seen DJing at a booming party. Hundreds of students begin singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers as the song begins playing.

The comedian and actor, most recently seen in “Barbie,” was at USC during a tailgate party before the school’s football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The 56-year-old can be seen in sunglasses, backwards hat and headphones interacting with some students at the party.

Ferrell’s eldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC. Ferrell himself is a 1990 graduate of the university with a bachelor’s degree in sports information, according to USA Today.

Ferrell had been back to visit his alma mater on multiple occasions, most notably to give a commencement speech in 2017 and to receive an honorary doctorate degree.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will serve 16 months in prison for federal...
Former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to prison
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County sheriff announces her stolen gun was found, used in robbery
Cincinnati police said a 911 call was made on Sunday about a victim in the rear of a building...
Woman identified after body found in Bond Hill

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School students will not resume classes on Wednesday after they were...
Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School cancels classes after ‘a bad prank’
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22