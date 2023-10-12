Contests
5 masked men run into Forest Park home demanding drugs, money, homeowner says

The Glasgow Drive homeowner said her father hid in a closet and called 911 as the men ransacked...
The Glasgow Drive homeowner said her father hid in a closet and called 911 as the men ransacked the home.
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Forest Park police responded to a call for an armed robbery on Thursday.

Police have not released details on what happened at the home on Glasgow Drive.

The homeowner, who was talking through a translator, said five masked men came into the home demanding drugs and money.

The homeowner explained that her father hid in a closet and called 911 as the men ransacked the home.

“I’m a bit scared, but I’m fine,” the homeowner said through the translator. “I was more worried about my dad because they actually held him at gunpoint since they found him in the closet. I tried to buy him more time so he could make the 911 call and they wouldn’t find him so fast.”

The victim said the thieves seemed to be after something specific.

“They went through every room, they took everything out of the closets, they went through the cabinets, the drawers,” the victim explained. “They kept asking me where the drugs and money was and I kept telling them, ‘I don’t know where it was,’ I don’t know what they’re talking about.”

She said the suspects took the keys to a black sedan parked in the driveway and drove away in it.

Call the Forest Park Police Department if you have information that could help in the investigation.

