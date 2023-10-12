Amberley police say village target of international theft ring

AMBERLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Amberley Police Department has asked residents to be on alert after a string of burglaries that could have ties to an international crime ring.

Sergeant Tim Schmidtgoessling said the group has been active in the area for two years and has targeted communities around the country.

“We have a total of eight over the last two years,” Schmidtgoessling said. “Three confirmed burglaries this year and two attempts.”

Schmidtgoessling said police recognized a pattern after similar information and evidence were recovered from each of the scenes.

“They’re casing the neighborhoods to gain intel,” Schmidtgoessling said. “They’re breaking in the rear of these houses when people aren’t home.”

An Amberley resident said he’s stepped up security on his home and is keeping a careful eye on his neighborhood.

“It’s concerning, I won’t lie,” resident Celia Cappozzo said. “It’s something that we are thinking about every day. We’re talking about looking at our alarm system (and) we’re being careful about when we leave the house.”

Schmidtgoessling said the thieves are renting cars, many of them from Florida. They often stake out neighborhoods and homes by driving slowly through neighborhoods a day or two before they attempt a burglary.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.