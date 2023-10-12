Anderson Township sends message to hate groups who handed out flyers

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Less than a month after thousands of white supremacist flyers were found in the Tri-State, Anderson Township residents held a meeting on Wednesday to denounce hate and promote love and courage.

Anderson Township was one of the areas where the flyers were found. Residents decided it was an opportunity to give a positive response.

“What we’re here for is to stand up to people who feel targeted and threatened,” said Martha Viehmann, an Anderson Township resident.

Viehmann is a member of Greater Anderson Promotes Peace, a group that formed 24 years ago to counter similar leafletting by white nationalists.

“Twenty-four years ago there were 100 to 200 flyers dropped a night,” Viehmann said.

Rabbi Ari Jun, director of the Cincinnati Jewish Community Relations Council, addressed those in attendance. He encouraged people to respond to hate with love and courage.

“I take a lot of wisdom from Christian Picciolini, a former white supremacist Neo-Nazi,” Jun said. “He has this idea that he likes to share, which is the people who are hard to love are the ones that need it the most.”

Tri-State law enforcement has encouraged people who come across hateful and racist flyers to call them.

