Community members show support for Palestinians during conflict

Palestinian Americans were among those who gathered in the Tri-State on Wednesday in a show of solidarity.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Tri-State supporters of Palestinians, who gathered at a Mosque on Wednesday, expressed heartbreak as death tolls grew and fighting escalated following an attack by Hamas against Israelis on Saturday.

Amena Sheikh is a Palestinian American living in the Tri-State, but most of her family lives in Gaza, where the fighting is centered.

She was one of many Tri-Staters who gathered at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to be dead following Saturday’s attack and fighting afterward, while over 1,100 Palestinians have died in the fighting, according to the Associated Press, and over 263,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced by the fighting.

“There is a lot of guilt being carried by a lot of Americans, Palestinian Americans, that live here right now,” Sheikh said. “Seeing their friends and families suffer overseas.”

Ashraf Traboulsi, an honorary board member at the Islamic Center, said the conditions in Gaza as well as violence against Palestinians have led to the attack and the current war.

“The reality is, the event, what’s happened right now, has been precipitated by violence perpetrated by the Israeli army,” Traboulsi said. “Gaza has been an open-air prison for the last 16 years.”

Traboulsi said Palestinians have been enduring 75 years of occupation as well as ongoing oppression.

“The root of the problem is the occupation,” Traboulsi said. “The root of the problem is violence by a state actor against a population that has no relevance to the state. When people talk about governance in Gaza, what governance? Everything is controlled by the occupation force of the Israeli Army. So the reality is, justice has to be administered for the violence to stop and if there’s no justice, this cycle of violence will continue.”

Trablousi said it’s important for the U.S. Palestinian community to have a night of solidarity with their Muslim community. But he wishes they had the same feeling of solidarity from more people in the U.S.

