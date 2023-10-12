Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken Mink is from the Vicco community of Perry County.

He made college basketball history in 2008 at the age of 73.

“It was 53 years difference from the last game I played in college to the next game I played in college,” said Mink.

Why did it take Mink 53 years to play in another game? Well, something happened in 1956, just before his second season playing college basketball at Lees Junior College in Jackson.

“One of the students told me that Dr. Lindo wanted to see me in his office, and he was the college president. So, I went up to him and I said ‘did you want to see me?’, and he said ‘yeah, why did you soak the coach’s office?’ I said ‘what?’ He said ‘you took shaving cream and sprayed it on his shoes and on his lights’. I said ‘I didn’t do that’,” Mink explained.

Guilty or not, it did not matter. Mink said he was expelled from the college which abruptly ended his basketball career, or so he thought.

“When I was 73 years old. I was working out on my driveway shooting basketball, and I told my wife you know I have a year left of college eligibility. I think I will try to see if I can get it,” he said.

Fast forward 53 years later to 2007. He currently lives in Tennessee and has a beautiful wife, but there was still one goal he felt he missed.

“I sent out letters and emails to twelve colleges in the Knoxville area,” Mink said.

He got one call back. It was from the coach at Roane State College.

“He said ‘come on down here and work out for me and my assistant coach and we will determine whether you’re actually able to play on a college basketball team’,” Mink explained.

Sure enough, he surprised the staff with his skills. Mink became the 12th man on the Roane State College basketball team that season.

Mink was ready to play, and in the game against King College in November 2008, he did.

“Coach looked down the bench and said ‘Ken are you ready to go in?’ I said ‘coach I’ve been ready for 53 years. Put me in.’ So, he put me in, and I actually ended up getting fouled and made two free throws in the game to set the record,” he said.

During that game, Mink broke a world record. He became the oldest college basketball player to ever score in a game.

“My heart was pumping when I got out there for that first time after 53 years. I was so excited,” he said.

He went on to play in seven games and scored five points that season. He showed the world, no matter the age, you will always miss 100 percent of the shots you do not take.

Mink is now 88 years old and still playing basketball.

He has also written numerous books including an autobiography called Hoops Dreamer: The Ken Mink Story.

After his 2008 season, he was featured on national television several times and on Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

Latest News

John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old...
Trial begins for parents accused of killing adopted son, abusing 5 other kids
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Man strips homicide victim’s clothes, possessions off body: Court docs
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal stabbing outside of the Dominos.
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says
Indiana State Police are investigating a serious injury crash that shut down I-74 westbound in...
1 lane of I-74 westbound in Batesville open following fatal crash
Deadly stabbing on Colerain Avenue
Deadly stabbing on Colerain Avenue