Juvenile arrested after fake 911 call evacuated Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fake 911 call that caused Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School to evacuate on Wednesday.

The juvenile was taken into custody on a charge of felony inducing panic, the Mt. Healthy Police Department announced Thursday.

Around 10:45-11 a.m. Wednesday, Mt. Healthy Police Chief Jerome Deidesheimer said a 911 call was made claiming there was a threat of possible gun violence at the school.

As a precaution, everyone in the school was evacuated and the district coordinated with parents on where to pick up students.

No weapons were found at the school and no one was injured - “just kids playing on the phone,” the police chief explained Wednesday.

Students were dismissed for the day and classes did not resume following the precautionary evacuation.

