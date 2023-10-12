Matthew 25: Ministries taking donations to ship to areas impacted by Israeli-Palestinian conflict

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization is accepting donations to send to those being impacted by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Matthew 25: Ministries says they are communicating and working with partners serving the area with whom they have strong, long-term relationships to identify how they can best support the needs of the region and help provide aid to the many people who have been impacted by this crisis.

The Blue Ash-based organization says they will ship containers of aid to partners serving the crisis area, loaded with essential supplies such as personal care supplies, paper products, blankets and more.

Matthew 25 is requesting both product and monetary donations.

The following product donations will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242:

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

Monetary donations can be made online or checks can be mailed to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

