Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed

The deadly shooting happened at the City Heights housing complex in Covington in 2019.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Murder charges have been dropped against the man who was arrested in connection with a deadly 2019 shooting after two witnesses in the case were killed.

Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

While awaiting trial, Rice was behind bars.

Sanders said Rice was serving a previous sentence after his parole was revoked.

It has been four years since Cindy Shields’ son, Le’Monte, died.

“We’re without justice for Le’Monte, and no, I don’t think justice is going to be served,” Cindy said. “I think it’s just going to be the point of God doing what he’s going to do when Kermanuel Rice stands before him.”

The deadly shooting happened at the City Heights housing complex in Covington in 2019.

Rice was arrested and charged with murder for the crime, Covington police previously announced.

Court documents show two witnesses expected to testify in his upcoming trial aren’t available as they were killed in separate acts of gun violence.

“Even the best prosecutors can’t meet the burden of proof without witness testimony,” Sanders said. “Police and prosecutors have worked tirelessly to quell the violence in City Heights, and have been largely successful, but if there is to be justice for Mr. Shields, the other witnesses must come forward and tell the truth.”

Other witnesses, court records show, “have been uncooperative and told officers they do not plan to appear despite being served with a subpoena.”

Now, Rice’s charges have been dropped, and he’s been released from custody.

The recent news in her son’s murder case left Cindy feeling a number of emotions.

“Anger, my thoughts was anger, and I feared for my life,” Cindy explained. “It was sadness. It was thoughts of insecurity like this man is actually about to be out on the streets, and I am about to bump into him.”

Meanwhile, Cindy, Le’Monte’s siblings, and other family members are preparing to celebrate what would’ve been his 24th birthday on Saturday.

“I do think of him a lot, and when I think of him, I try not to break down crying, and I miss him a lot,” said Serenity Simpson, Le’Monte’s sister. “That’s all I have to say.”

Circuit Court Judge Kate Molloy ordered the case to be dismissed without prejudice.

Rice’s attorney released a statement to FOX19 NOW that says in part, “Based on the evidence, our preparation, and our trial experience, I have been confident since the beginning of the case that a jury would find Mr. Rice not guilty. If the charges are ever refiled, we will be prepared and ready, just as we are today.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Law enforcement closed I-275 westbound near Colerain due to a crash.
I-275 westbound re-opened after crash leaves driver in critical condition, police say
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Survivor of fatal heavy machinery accident in Hamilton still fighting for his life

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Amberley police say village target of international theft ring
The Glasgow Drive homeowner said her father hid in a closet and called 911 as the men ransacked...
5 masked men run into Forest Park home demanding drugs, money, homeowner says
Charmaine McGuffey (Photo: Charmaine McGuffey for Sheriff Facebook page)
Sheriff says she was removed from Brady List as part of lawsuit settlement
Cincinnati police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Avondale.
Police: Man in critical condition after Avondale shooting