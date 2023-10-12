Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Murder charges have been dropped against the man who was arrested in connection with a deadly 2019 shooting after two witnesses in the case were killed.

Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

While awaiting trial, Rice was behind bars.

Sanders said Rice was serving a previous sentence after his parole was revoked.

It has been four years since Cindy Shields’ son, Le’Monte, died.

“We’re without justice for Le’Monte, and no, I don’t think justice is going to be served,” Cindy said. “I think it’s just going to be the point of God doing what he’s going to do when Kermanuel Rice stands before him.”

The deadly shooting happened at the City Heights housing complex in Covington in 2019.

Rice was arrested and charged with murder for the crime, Covington police previously announced.

Court documents show two witnesses expected to testify in his upcoming trial aren’t available as they were killed in separate acts of gun violence.

“Even the best prosecutors can’t meet the burden of proof without witness testimony,” Sanders said. “Police and prosecutors have worked tirelessly to quell the violence in City Heights, and have been largely successful, but if there is to be justice for Mr. Shields, the other witnesses must come forward and tell the truth.”

Other witnesses, court records show, “have been uncooperative and told officers they do not plan to appear despite being served with a subpoena.”

Now, Rice’s charges have been dropped, and he’s been released from custody.

The recent news in her son’s murder case left Cindy feeling a number of emotions.

“Anger, my thoughts was anger, and I feared for my life,” Cindy explained. “It was sadness. It was thoughts of insecurity like this man is actually about to be out on the streets, and I am about to bump into him.”

Meanwhile, Cindy, Le’Monte’s siblings, and other family members are preparing to celebrate what would’ve been his 24th birthday on Saturday.

“I do think of him a lot, and when I think of him, I try not to break down crying, and I miss him a lot,” said Serenity Simpson, Le’Monte’s sister. “That’s all I have to say.”

Circuit Court Judge Kate Molloy ordered the case to be dismissed without prejudice.

Rice’s attorney released a statement to FOX19 NOW that says in part, “Based on the evidence, our preparation, and our trial experience, I have been confident since the beginning of the case that a jury would find Mr. Rice not guilty. If the charges are ever refiled, we will be prepared and ready, just as we are today.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.