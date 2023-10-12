Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival returns to Warren County this weekend

The 53rd Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival returns to Warren County Saturday and Sunday with...
The 53rd Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival returns to Warren County Saturday and Sunday with food, shopping, artwork, live music and more.(Ohio Sauerkraut Festival Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the biggest fall festivals in the Tri-State returns this weekend to the bucolic Warren County community of Waynesville.

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival draws an estimated 350,000 people annually to the historic Main Street downtown district.

This is the 53rd year and there will be hundreds of food, shopping and civic group vendor booths lining both sides of the street.

You can eat your way from one end to the other with more than 11,000 pounds of Frank’s Kraut served up each year.

Sauerkraut is served on everything from brats, sausage, pulled pork and mashed potatoes to Reuben sandwiches, Reuben balls, pizza, fudge and goetta sandwiches.

If sauerkraut isn’t your thing, there will be plenty of other cuisines to indulge in: “World Famous” Bourbon Chicken, cabbage rolls, pork chop sandwiches, kettle corn, apple cider slushies, apple nachos, funnel cakes, roasted cinnamon almonds and deep-fried everything.

There will be live entertainment on both days with musical and dance performances.

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival also is a great way to get an early start on your holiday shopping with an eclectic mix of arts and crafts with ceramics, woodworking, metals and textiles, and other creations from artisans all over the country.

Besides celebrating tradition, the event serves as a major fundraiser for many of the area’s civic and charitable groups.

It also provides scholarships for graduating seniors.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Visit the festival’s website for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Law enforcement closed I-275 westbound near Colerain due to a crash.
I-275 westbound re-opened after crash leaves driver in critical condition, police say
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Survivor of fatal heavy machinery accident in Hamilton still fighting for his life
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early...
Pedestrian struck in Clermont County, driver flees scene

Latest News

Tri-State prepares for the second-largest Powerball drawing ever
Tri-State lines up for Powerball tickets before second-largest jackpot ever
Tri-State community gathers in solidarity with Palestinians
Community members show support for Palestinians during conflict
Less than a month after thousands of white supremacist flyers were found in the Tri-State,...
Anderson Township sends message to hate groups who handed out flyers
Stone House Restaurant and Bar opened in Amelia seven months ago. The owners - Candice and Matt...
Restaurant hopes community social media boost can keep their doors open