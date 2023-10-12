Ohio Sauerkraut Festival returns to Warren County this weekend

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the biggest fall festivals in the Tri-State returns this weekend to the bucolic Warren County community of Waynesville.

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival draws an estimated 350,000 people annually to the historic Main Street downtown district.

This is the 53rd year and there will be hundreds of food, shopping and civic group vendor booths lining both sides of the street.

You can eat your way from one end to the other with more than 11,000 pounds of Frank’s Kraut served up each year.

Sauerkraut is served on everything from brats, sausage, pulled pork and mashed potatoes to Reuben sandwiches, Reuben balls, pizza, fudge and goetta sandwiches.

If sauerkraut isn’t your thing, there will be plenty of other cuisines to indulge in: “World Famous” Bourbon Chicken, cabbage rolls, pork chop sandwiches, kettle corn, apple cider slushies, apple nachos, funnel cakes, roasted cinnamon almonds and deep-fried everything.

There will be live entertainment on both days with musical and dance performances.

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival also is a great way to get an early start on your holiday shopping with an eclectic mix of arts and crafts with ceramics, woodworking, metals and textiles, and other creations from artisans all over the country.

Besides celebrating tradition, the event serves as a major fundraiser for many of the area’s civic and charitable groups.

It also provides scholarships for graduating seniors.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Visit the festival’s website for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.