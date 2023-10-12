Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police investigate death of 12-year-old boy found badly malnourished as a homicide

The death of a 12-year-old boy found extremely malnourished inside a home is now being investigated as a homicide. (WDJT, FAMILY PHOTOS)
By WDJT
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - The death of a 12-year-old boy found extremely malnourished inside a home is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Milwaukee County Coroner’s Office.

“I feel like I was stunned a little bit. You think everything’s been good this whole time. So, I would definitely say stunned, for me,” Jordan Robinson, the brother of Jacari Robinson, said.

Jacarie Robinson’s family was grief-stricken Wednesday outside the house where the 12-year-old boy’s body was found.

With ten siblings in different homes, it was sometimes difficult to stay in touch, but Jacarie’s family still could not believe he was gone.

“To my knowledge, my mom said everything was good,” Jordan Robinson said. “We always asked about him, of course. But to my knowledge, everything was good in our books.”

Milwaukee police were called to the home Tuesday night. One hour after they arrived, the boy was pronounced dead.

His body was so badly malnourished and decomposed that the medical examiner’s office was unable to positively identify it at first.

Another one of Jacarie’s brothers had gone to the home Tuesday after police were called.

“We will never get to see our brother no more. My brother, for him to go see that scene, imagine what he’s going through,” he said.

The death was first ruled suspicious but is now being investigated as a homicide.

One day later, all the windows and doors of the house were covered with plywood.

Jacarie’s brother said the boy lived with his father, but Milwaukee police made no mention of anyone connected to the death, despite the homicide investigation.

“The question has always been there. Where he’s been and hoping to get him over there and see him, because we missed him,” Jordan Robinson said.

Neighbors near the home did not want to speak on camera. One of them only said they didn’t know the people who lived there.

For now, while they await answers, Jacarie’s family is trying to focus on what made the boy special.

“His smile. Everything about him. He’d come light up a whole room,” Jordan Robinson said. “You’d feel loved by him. He was a good kid.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Law enforcement closed I-275 westbound near Colerain due to a crash.
I-275 westbound re-opened after crash leaves driver in critical condition, police say
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Survivor of fatal heavy machinery accident in Hamilton still fighting for his life
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early...
Pedestrian struck in Clermont County, driver flees scene

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in...
Gap between US income taxes owed and paid is set to keep growing, IRS says
Cincinnati police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Avondale.
Police: Man in critical condition after Avondale shooting
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US arranging evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Source:...
Blinken discusses Israel conflict
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Scalise must sway skeptical GOP colleagues as he tries to round up the votes to be the House speaker