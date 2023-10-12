Police: Man in critical condition after Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati District 4 police responded to a report of a man shot at the 3500 block of Reading Road at approximately 12:30 p.m., Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, Lt. Cunningham said.

An officer at the scene of the shooting told FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde that the incident happened at the ATM on Reading Road near Hutchins Avenue.

A shooting occurred in Avondale on Reading Road Thursday afternoon at the ATM, police said. (WXIX)

At this time, police are unable to give a suspect description.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.