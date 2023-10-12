Contests
Police: Man in critical condition after Avondale shooting

Cincinnati police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Avondale.
Cincinnati police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Avondale.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati District 4 police responded to a report of a man shot at the 3500 block of Reading Road at approximately 12:30 p.m., Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, Lt. Cunningham said.

An officer at the scene of the shooting told FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde that the incident happened at the ATM on Reading Road near Hutchins Avenue.

A shooting occurred in Avondale on Reading Road Thursday afternoon at the ATM, police said.
A shooting occurred in Avondale on Reading Road Thursday afternoon at the ATM, police said.(WXIX)

At this time, police are unable to give a suspect description.

This is an ongoing investigation.

