The Sam Hubbard Foundation expands ‘Hubbard’s Cupboard’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sam Hubbard Foundation announced some exciting news on Thursday - it is expanding to help nine more Tri-State schools.
Since 2021, the Sam Hubbard Foundation has worked to bring Cincinnatians access to food, education and a healthier lifestyle.
This year, the non-profit says it hopes to help more than 7,000 students across the Greater Cincinnati Area through its partnership with Crayons to Computers.
The initiative is called “Hubbard’s Cupboard” and will provide school supplies for students.
According to the Sam Hubbard Foundation’s website, students without access to the proper school supplies and resources often face many challenges, especially in school.
Crayons to Computers and the foundation hope to help students become more successful in their educational endeavors.
