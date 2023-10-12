Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

The Sam Hubbard Foundation expands ‘Hubbard’s Cupboard’

Sam Hubbard Foundation created a new program called "Hubbard's Cupboard."
Sam Hubbard Foundation created a new program called "Hubbard's Cupboard."
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sam Hubbard Foundation announced some exciting news on Thursday - it is expanding to help nine more Tri-State schools.

Since 2021, the Sam Hubbard Foundation has worked to bring Cincinnatians access to food, education and a healthier lifestyle.

This year, the non-profit says it hopes to help more than 7,000 students across the Greater Cincinnati Area through its partnership with Crayons to Computers.

The initiative is called “Hubbard’s Cupboard” and will provide school supplies for students.

According to the Sam Hubbard Foundation’s website, students without access to the proper school supplies and resources often face many challenges, especially in school.

Crayons to Computers and the foundation hope to help students become more successful in their educational endeavors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Law enforcement closed I-275 westbound near Colerain due to a crash.
I-275 westbound re-opened after crash leaves driver in critical condition, police say
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Survivor of fatal heavy machinery accident in Hamilton still fighting for his life
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian early...
Pedestrian struck in Clermont County, driver flees scene

Latest News

Withrow High School on lockdown
Withrow High School on lockdown
Withrow University High School is on lockdown due to a threat against the school and police are...
Withrow High School on lockdown due to threat
Michael Tegge, Tom & Chee GM with Andrew, Kimberly and Avery Slaymaker at Tom & Chee
Local sandwich franchise launches new melt to raise funds for cancer
The driver was 37 years old and had a 21-year-old passenger with him.
Coroner: Cincinnati man dies 1 month after crash in Batavia