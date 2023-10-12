The Sam Hubbard Foundation expands ‘Hubbard’s Cupboard’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sam Hubbard Foundation announced some exciting news on Thursday - it is expanding to help nine more Tri-State schools.

Since 2021, the Sam Hubbard Foundation has worked to bring Cincinnatians access to food, education and a healthier lifestyle.

This year, the non-profit says it hopes to help more than 7,000 students across the Greater Cincinnati Area through its partnership with Crayons to Computers.

The initiative is called “Hubbard’s Cupboard” and will provide school supplies for students.

According to the Sam Hubbard Foundation’s website, students without access to the proper school supplies and resources often face many challenges, especially in school.

Hubbard’s Cupboards will serve as an on-site supplement in select schools to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during a long day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snacks and hygiene products from Kroger.

Crayons to Computers and the foundation hope to help students become more successful in their educational endeavors.

