Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs

Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at $75,000, according to Clermont County court documents.(Clermont County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A substitute teacher is facing sexual battery charges after he was caught kissing and holding hands with a juvenile student at Kings Island, according to Clermont County court records.

Tre Ogletree, 26, a teacher who substituted at Batavia High School, is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with the student, per court documents and a statement from Batavia Local Schools Superintendent Keith Millard.

A Batavia officer contacted school administrators on Oct. 11 to tell them he received information that Ogletree and the student were seen “holding hands and kissing” at Kings Island over the Oct. 7 weekend, the court records explain.

Ogletree denied the allegations when he met with the officer and school administration, the documents read. He was then sent home.

The Batavia officer then met with the juvenile student and their mother.

The student confirmed to the officer they did have sexual intercourse with Ogletree, the court records show.

On Oct. 11, the Batavia officer contacted a Union Township detective.

The detective wrote in the court records that he talked with the student who said Ogletree taught at Batavia High School during the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Millard said Ogletree was employed with the Center for Collaborative Solutions.

The student explained that the two started talking over the summer break on social media, and that led to them hanging out in August 2023, according to the court documents.

While together, the juvenile said they and Ogletree had sexual intercourse at his apartment, the documents state.

The detective went back to talk with Ogletree, who then confirmed what the student had said, the court records explained.

Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at $75,000, according to Clermont County court documents.

The 26-year-old “has been relieved of duties,” according to the superintendent.

