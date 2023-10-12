Contests
Sunny and warm ahead of rain late Friday night and Saturday

Tracking unsettled weather going into the weekend that will bring disruptions for Saturday into the remainder of the weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be warm with increasing cloudiness ahead of a cold front Friday.

The cold front will bring storm chances late Friday night through Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals will be less than an inch.

The timeline for the city of Cincinnati will be between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the heaviest rain and wind period.

It is a First Alert Weather Day because the heavy rain and gusty winds could impact your plans.

The Queen Bee Half Marathon and 4 Mile race downtown begin at 7:30 a.m. with the chance of some lightning.

The University of Cincinnati’s Homecoming Game kicks off at noon.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop to the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Light showers also will be possible throughout both days.

Bengals fans, get your rain gear ready.

It won’t rain much Sunday but being wet with temperatures in the 50s means you will be uncomfortable chilly.

