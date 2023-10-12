Tri-State lines up for Powerball tickets before second-largest jackpot ever

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Powerball jackpot hit a record $1.73 billion on Wednesday, leading many in the Tri-State to line up and buy tickets.

There hasn’t been a Powerball winner since July 19, allowing the pot to grow for months.

“I haven’t won anything else, so I thought, I’m going to take my chances and play this,” Laycene Hill said. “And if I hit, I’m going to be happy.”

Hill said Wednesday was her first time ever buying a Powerball ticket. She said she already has plans if she wins and it would be a blessing after some rough times in her life. She had a series of illnesses and has lost family.

“Take care of my family, buy me a house and move out of town,” Hill said. “I had a job and lost everything and my sister just passed.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-292.2 million.

