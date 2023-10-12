Contests
Withrow High School on lockdown due to threat

Withrow University High School is on lockdown due to a threat against the school and police are...
Withrow University High School is on lockdown due to a threat against the school and police are on scene investigating, district officials confirmed Thursday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Withrow University High School is on lockdown due to a threat against the school and police are on scene investigating, district officials confirmed Thursday.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the building on Madison Road until further notice.

“Withrow University High School is currently on a lockdown, due to a threat against the school,” the district said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

“The Cincinnati Police Department is onsite for the investigation. No individuals will be allowed in or out of the school at this time, so staying away is requested. CPS takes all threats seriously, implements immediate security protocols and works with the Cincinnati Police Department for investigation and continued support.”

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for an update.

