80-year-old killed in I-74 crash involving UPS semi

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Cincinnati man is dead following an early Friday crash on Interstate 74 in Ripley County,

Thomas Kotzbauer, 80, died at the scene of the crash on westbound I-74 between E 1500 North and IN-229, according to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office said Kotzbauer was inside his 2000 Toyota vehicle, but it was just sitting still on the interstate.

His car also had no lights on at the time, the sheriff’s office explained.

A UPS semi was going west on I-74 when it crashed into Kotzbauer’s car, the sheriff’s office said.

The impact from the collision caused both the car and the semi to go off the interstate.

The semi driver was uninjured.

Ripley County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but they do not think drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

I-74 was fully reopened about five hours after the crash.

