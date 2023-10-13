Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

80-year-old killed in I-74 crash involving UPS semi

I-74 WB shut down in Batesville due to serious injury crash
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from morning coverage.

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Cincinnati man is dead following an early Friday crash on Interstate 74 in Ripley County,

Thomas Kotzbauer, 80, died at the scene of the crash on westbound I-74 between E 1500 North and IN-229, according to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office said Kotzbauer was inside his 2000 Toyota vehicle, but it was just sitting still on the interstate.

His car also had no lights on at the time, the sheriff’s office explained.

A UPS semi was going west on I-74 when it crashed into Kotzbauer’s car, the sheriff’s office said.

The impact from the collision caused both the car and the semi to go off the interstate.

The semi driver was uninjured.

Ripley County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but they do not think drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

I-74 was fully reopened about five hours after the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

Latest News

Torres Randolph, 26, is facing charges of public indecency and obstructing official business,...
Man arrested, accused of exposing himself 4 different times in public
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
Union: ‘Layoffs at our plant.’ Ford plans cuts at Sharonville amid UAW strike
The top costume themes in the Greater Cincinnati Area as of Oct. 13 are Barbie, renaissance,...
The origins of Halloween, celebrating in Greater Cincinnati
John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old...
Trial begins for parents accused of killing adopted son, abusing 5 other kids
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Man strips homicide victim’s clothes, possessions off body: Court docs