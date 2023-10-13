Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of a man was recovered from a submerged vehicle on Wednesday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Joe Gray said authorities believe the victim was a Clinton County man who was reported missing on Monday.
Gray said the man’s family came to Gum Grove Road looking for him on Wednesday. They called 911 at around 5 p.m. when they found the vehicle submerged in the pond, which is located on a vacant lot.
Authorities said the man’s death was most likely an accident.
