Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of a man was recovered from a submerged vehicle on Wednesday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Joe Gray said authorities believe the victim was a Clinton County man who was reported missing on Monday.

Gray said the man’s family came to Gum Grove Road looking for him on Wednesday. They called 911 at around 5 p.m. when they found the vehicle submerged in the pond, which is located on a vacant lot.

Authorities said the man’s death was most likely an accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.