Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say

Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man inside. The vehicle was in a Warren County pond. On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(Staff photo)
By Courtney King and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of a man was recovered from a submerged vehicle on Wednesday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Joe Gray said authorities believe the victim was a Clinton County man who was reported missing on Monday.

Gray said the man’s family came to Gum Grove Road looking for him on Wednesday. They called 911 at around 5 p.m. when they found the vehicle submerged in the pond, which is located on a vacant lot.

Authorities said the man’s death was most likely an accident.

