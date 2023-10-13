Contests
Boone County family out ‘thousands’ after rental scam

A Boone County family of eight is looking for answers after they said they were victims of a rental scam.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A family of eight from Boone County said they are out thousands of dollars after they were victims of a rental scam.

Carla Wiltsie and her fiancee Mark Davis had found a rental home on Facebook Marketplace.

A man who went by the name of Myles Jeffrey Rowland claimed he owned the home, which is located on Trevino Lane in Florence.

“I was looking for a bigger place,” Wiltsie said. “I had all four kids home. My grandson is home. I needed more space.”

The family said they met with Rowland to see the home. After checking it out, Rowland said they would rent it for $3,300, which covered two months’ rent and a security deposit.

“We didn’t think it was a scam,” Davis said. “He knew the code to the box to get the key in, and he knew basically everything about the house.”

They were later notified by American Homes For Rent, LLC, that they were criminally trespassing and would have to pay them rent to stay in the home. The family received a letter from the property company stating they had no agreement. They were told to vacate within three days for failure to pay rent.

“We weren’t informed until later on that AMH doesn’t put any of their properties on Facebook,” Davis said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

The family said they haven’t been able to contact Rowland. A Boone County investigator confirmed with FOX19 NOW they had indicted a suspect for a similar scam, but couldn’t confirm if the man going by Myles Jeffrey Rowland.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

